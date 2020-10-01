Born August 2, 1919, in Riverton, New Jersey, Edna E. Webb peacefully passed away September 5, 2020 at her home in Palmyra, NJ at the beautiful age of 101.



She was the daughter of the late Howard and Julia Washington.



She was united in marriage August 25, 1944, to the late Sergeant James B. Webb, Jr., while on his furlough from the South Pacific during World War II.



Of their union in 1948, their daughter, the late Kathryn LaVerne, was born.



Edna and Jim shared many happy times together traveling worldwide to Alaska, Barbados, Canada, Europe, and the Netherlands. They also attended school functions, enjoyed seasonal tickets at The Walnut Street Theater and participated in numerous family and friends' gatherings.



Edna was a graduate of Palmyra High School and Trenton State Teachers' College (now The College of New Jersey).



She continued with enrichment courses at Temple University, Glassboro State College and Fleischman School of the Arts.



Life's circumstances did not deter Edna's desire to become a teacher - the post-depression period, segregated schools, non-campus living, inability to pledge a sorority or teach a full class at the Demonstration School, just to name a few.



In 1941, her reading teacher, Professor Coffin, recommended Edna for a teaching position in Mt. Vernon, Somerset County, Maryland. The classroom (4th-7th grade girls) was a two-room school building, with a potbellied stove, a water pump and an outhouse.



In 1943, Edna accepted a teaching position in Moorestown, NJ teaching 3rd-7th grades students. After Number 7 School and later at George C. Baker Elementary, she retired in 1978.



She enjoyed her numerous years in the classroom and tutoring children in the community. Her philosophy about educating children- "I'm teaching children; there is something good in everyone. It's my job to find the good and nurture it." She remained in contact with several of her former students and co-workers until her recent passing.



As a lifelong member of Mt. Zion AME Church, Riverton, NJ, she served when and where she was needed - usher, missionaries, kitchen help, Alter Circle, pianist for the Senior Choir, and Sunday school teacher. She was proud to have been titled "Mother of the Church", and will live on though those continuing to represent Mt. Zion AME. She loved the Lord and maintained a close relationship with Him.



Her greatest joy was playing and listening to the piano, which carried over to the classroom and church.



She was a lifetime member of the NAACP. After her retirement, she logged hundreds of hours of dedicated service to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program in Burlington County, as a receptionist and aide at Zurbrugg Memorial Hospital. In addition, Edna was a dispatcher for FISH, a Christian Organization that provided transportation for seniors.



Edna was in a bowling league and maintained an average of 145. She played poker once a month with the "Saturday Afternoon Girls". Being the only girl raised in the home with five brothers, she was an enthusiastic sports fan - football, baseball and basketball were her favorites. In fact, she was interviewed by Channel 6 ABC, Action News, right before the Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl LII and with gusto recited the Eagles' Victory Song!



Edna leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, relatives and an abundance of friends.



"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith,"



Galatians 5:22 KJV



A graveside commital will be held privately.



All correspondence can be sent to The Family of Mrs. Edna E. Webb 416 Park Blvd, Moorestown, NJ 08057



