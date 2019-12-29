|
Edna H. Drayton of Browns Mills passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Samaritan Inpatient Hospice Center in Mount Holly. She was 90.
Born in Wrightstown to the late Edward and Estella (South) Ivins, she was a lifetime area resident.
Edna had worked in the kitchens of Buttonwood Hospital in New Lisbon, Burlington County College in Pemberton, and Fort Dix before her retirement. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Pemberton. Edna also was a "Gold Star Mother."
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Drayton; a son, Terry Lee Campbell; brothers, George Ivins and Kenneth Ivins, and sisters, Mary Bennett and Helen Ivins.
She is survived by two daughters, Jan Blatcher and her husband, Joseph, of Edgewater Park, and Kathy Bennett of Browns Mills; a grandson, Terry Lee Choinski of Delaware; a niece, Virginia Huffman of Browns Mills; several other grandchildren; several other nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Funeral services for Edna will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Scrapetown Road, Pemberton, NJ 08068, with burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Pemberton Township. Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edna's name may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Scrapetown Road, Pemberton, NJ 08068, or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
