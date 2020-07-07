Edna Mary (Sharp) Seebode of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away at home on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 87.Born in Camden, N.J., Edna was the daughter of the late William and Edna Sharp.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfred C. Seebode.Edna was the sister of the late John Sharp (Doris) and the late Bradford Stover, and is survived by her nephews, John Sharp Jr. (Diane), Douglas Sharp, and Steven Sharp; her good friend, Claire Gerhard; and her cherished cats, Sadie and Big White.Edna graduated from Merchantville High School and pursued a career in bookkeeping, eventually assisting in her husband's business, Alfred C. Seebode Models. Alfred and Edna met at the Dancette Ballroom in Oaklyn, N.J., where they were frequent dancers. They married in 1969 and spent many years traveling across the United States along with attending Philadelphia Eagles games, Edna's passion.Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mount Holly Road (Rt. 541), Medford, N.J., where the funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please consider memorial donations to Friends of Burlington County Animal Shelter, an animal rescue or veterans organization of your choice.Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,Medford