Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Glascoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Nichols Glascoe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Nichols Glascoe Obituary
Edna Nichols Glascoe of Surprise, Ariz., previously from Willingboro, N.J., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Nanzetta Hatcher (Russell) of Southampton, N.J.; sons, Lester Glascoe Jr. (Janice) of Surprise, Ariz. and Darrell Glascoe (Laurie) of Burlington, N.J.; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; her sister, Anna Nichols of Chester, Pa.; a brother-in-law; four sisters-in-law; two longtime sister friends; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Edna's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Temple Baptist Church, 736 W. 7th Street, Chester, Pa., where a viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester.May Funeral Homes,

Camden, Pennsauken,

Vineland, Willingboro

& Sicklerville, N.J.

and Philadelphia, Pa.

www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.