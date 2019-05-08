|
Edna Nichols Glascoe of Surprise, Ariz., previously from Willingboro, N.J., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Nanzetta Hatcher (Russell) of Southampton, N.J.; sons, Lester Glascoe Jr. (Janice) of Surprise, Ariz. and Darrell Glascoe (Laurie) of Burlington, N.J.; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; her sister, Anna Nichols of Chester, Pa.; a brother-in-law; four sisters-in-law; two longtime sister friends; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Edna's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Temple Baptist Church, 736 W. 7th Street, Chester, Pa., where a viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester.May Funeral Homes,
Camden, Pennsauken,
Vineland, Willingboro
& Sicklerville, N.J.
and Philadelphia, Pa.
www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2019