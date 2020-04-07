|
Edna North Boyer passed away at her home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was 76.
She was born Aug. 10, 1943 in Riverside, N.J., but was a lifelong resident of Burlington City.
A graduate of the first graduating class of Holy Cross High School and Burlington County College, Edna pursued a career in accounting and office management. She worked at Productive Plastics and Sensigraphics before retiring.
Edna was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Burlington City.
She was an avid animal lover, a diehard Ohio State football and Villanova basketball fan, and her family was everything to her.
Edna was a former cheerleading and softball coach. She considered the children of Burlington City her "kids" and was able to mentor hundreds of lives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Theresa North.
She is survived by her loving children, Jason of Burlington City and Christina (Elliott) of Little Egg Harbor, N.J.; her brother, Frank North (Lynn) of Merchantville, N.J.; sister, Terri North Lenhart of Asheville, N.C.; grandchildren, Brandon, Christian, Rebecca, Ethan, Ryan and Ian; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
"My precious, precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trials and suffering, when you see only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you."
A private viewing and burial will take place on April 7th, with a celebration of her life to take place on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
