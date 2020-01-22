Home

Bordentown Home For Funerals
40 Crosswicks St
Bordentown, NJ 08505
(609) 298-0128
Edward A. Parker Sr. Obituary
Edward A. Parker Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Marcella Center, located in Burlington, with his loving granddaughter by his side.

Ed enjoyed life and was the epitome of a gentleman farmer. He was an amazing husband to his wife, the late Dorothy, a caring brother of six siblings, and a friend to many in his community.

He was the father of seven children, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed working on the farm and in the fields, contributing his friendship and assistance to his church community, and spending time with friends.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute a donation in remembrance of Ed to his church, Hedding United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 25, Columbus, NJ 08022.

His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Hedding United Methodist Church, 2289 Old York Rd., Hedding, NJ 08505. Calling hours will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday evening, at the Bordentown Home for Funerals, 40 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, NJ 08505, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday morning at the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Florence.

Please visit Ed's Book of memories page at the funeral home's web site below, where you can also find directions and service information, order flowers, make a donation or offer condolences to the family.

Robert L. Pecht,

Bordentown Home for Funerals

bordentownhomeforfunerals.com


logo

Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 22, 2020
