Bradley Funeral Home
Edward Alan Sears of Marlton, N.J., passed away peacefully May 7, 2019. He was 65.

Ed is survived by his longtime companion, Lin Hamilton. He was the brother of Pat Eddinger (John) and uncle of Jen Coutee and Dave Eddinger. He is also survived by family members, Julia, Jacob, and Owen Zimmerman, and Wendy Hamilton.

The funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made in Edward's name to the ().

Bradley Funeral Home,

Marlton
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019
