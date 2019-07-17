|
|
Edward C. Keanini of Burlington passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was 70.
Ed was born in Guam. Early on he had been a resident of Hawaii and later a longtime Burlington resident. He had contributed to the manpower of our nation, upholding the ideals of our American freedoms in the U.S. Army, and made a career working as a pipe fitter at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard.
Mr. Keanini is survived by his wife, "Alma" Jean (Major) Keanini, and was the father of Barry Keanini, Renee Horiuchi and the late Stephen. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by his sister, Leilani Keanini, his four fur babies and his large family in Hawaii.
Mr. Keanini's goodbye will be shared privately.
As an expression of sympathy, contributions in his name can be made to Angelic Health, 1050 Mantua Pike, 1st Floor, Wenonah, NJ 08090, www.angelic.health.
