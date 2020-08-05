1/1
Edward Devine
Edward Devine of Moorestown, age 65, passed away on July 24, 2020. He was 65.

He is survived by his wife, Haidee, of Moorestown and his two daughters, Katie Schaut (Tom) of Marlton, and Rosemary Devine Fluehr (AJ) of Conshohocken. Edward is also survived by his four grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, where the service will be at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Doctors Without Borders PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 USA.

Weber Funeral Home

Riverton, N.J.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
