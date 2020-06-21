Edward G. Begolly of Pine Hill, formerly of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. He was 56.
Born in Upper Darby, Pa., Ed was a graduate of East Stroudsburg University and then joined the Army where he served in Panama and on Fort Dix. He also served during Desert Storm.
In 1995 he was hired by the Lumberton Township Police Department and attended the Burlington County Police Academy. Ed rose through the ranks, being promoted to Sergeant in 2000 and Lieutenant in 2012. In 2018 Ed retired from the Lumberton Township PD. Most recently he was working for the Veteran's Administration in Philadelphia. He also loved working the cranberry harvest at Lee Brothers in Chatsworth.
The son of the late Joseph and Jeanette Begolly, Ed is survived by four children: Andrew, Shelby, Alex, and Abigail; three siblings: Susan, David (Donna), and Kris; his girlfriend Maria; two grandchildren; his former spouses Marikate and Tara; as well as five nieces, Sage, Kierney, Shae, Kamryn, and Leah, and countless friends.
Friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, N.J. All guests are required to wear a face covering and to pay their respects and exit and to not congregate at the funeral home so we can follow appropriate guidelines. His Funeral Service will be held privately on Friday. Burial will follow in BGWCD Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown.
Due to cemetery restrictions on flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.