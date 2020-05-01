Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Edward George Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Edward George Wolf Obituary
Dr. Edward George Wolf of Marlton, N.J. passed suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was 89.

While born in Jeannette, Pa. and living briefly in Pittsburgh and Southampton, Pa., Ed lived for more than 40 years in Indiana, Pa. with Nancy, his devoted wife of 62 years.

Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy (Snider); children, Joyce (Wolf) Sardo and Lisa; grandchildren, Juliana, Maxwell, Eric and Alex; sister, Joan Means; and nephew, Jeffrey Means.

He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine, father Edward, and son Mark.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To view a more detailed obituary, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -