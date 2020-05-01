|
Dr. Edward George Wolf of Marlton, N.J. passed suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was 89.
While born in Jeannette, Pa. and living briefly in Pittsburgh and Southampton, Pa., Ed lived for more than 40 years in Indiana, Pa. with Nancy, his devoted wife of 62 years.
Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy (Snider); children, Joyce (Wolf) Sardo and Lisa; grandchildren, Juliana, Maxwell, Eric and Alex; sister, Joan Means; and nephew, Jeffrey Means.
He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine, father Edward, and son Mark.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
