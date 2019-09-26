|
Edward Gyenge of Florence passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was 82.
Mr. Gyenge was born in Trenton on Sept. 18, 1937, and was the son of the late Louis and Rose Babulya Gyenge. He resided in Roebling and Florence lifelong.
Edward was a retired electrician, employed by Conwed Corporation in Delanco for more than 45 years. He served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Mr. Gyenge was a former Florence Township Councilman, crossing guard and recycle center official. He was a member of Holy Assumption Church and the Holy Name Society and usher of the church, Good Neighbors Senior Citizens and former member of the carnival and catering committees of Holy Assumption School.
Ed was a devout Catholic and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His grandchildren meant the world to him.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie Bennett Gyenge; his children and a spouse, Edward Gyenge, Christopher M. and Cindy Gyenge, and Rosemarie A. Gyenge; grandchildren, Rachel M. Estelow, Maranda R. Estelow and Jacob Estelow; his siblings, Olga Wasielewski, Ethel Herbert, Elizabeth Gyenge, Rosalie Kaechelin and Larry Gyenge; unwavering friends, Niel Salaga and Cliff Craddock; attentive caregiver, Ron Jones; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, N.J. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Friends may call Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Odd Fellows Mausoleum, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Florence Township EMS, 401 Firehouse La., Florence, NJ 08518.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling
koschekandporterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 26, 2019