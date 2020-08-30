1/1
Edward J. Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Cox of Burlington passed away Monday, Aug. 24. 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 62.

Ed was born in Blossburg, Pa., grew up in Gleason, Pa., and had been a resident of Eastampton. He worked and retired from Manheim Car Auction after 17 years.

Ed loved bluegrass music, carpentry and driving to various destinations. He also was an avid birder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Margaret Cox, and his siblings, Steve, Larry, and Julia Cox.

Ed is survived by his wife of 17 years, Catherine Biel, his children, Michael Frey, Greg Dupuis (Larisa), Patrick Dupuis (Selena Rosa) and Kevin Dupuis (Cameron Patricio), and his grandchildren, Morgan Rupert and Sloan Dupuis. He is also survived by his siblings, Sam Cox, Vicki Rodgers (Randy) and Bonnie Cox, and his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ed to edf.org to support the environment.

Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservices@comcast.net.

Ed Kaelin III,

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

leefuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved