Edward J. Cox of Burlington passed away Monday, Aug. 24. 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 62.
Ed was born in Blossburg, Pa., grew up in Gleason, Pa., and had been a resident of Eastampton. He worked and retired from Manheim Car Auction after 17 years.
Ed loved bluegrass music, carpentry and driving to various destinations. He also was an avid birder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Margaret Cox, and his siblings, Steve, Larry, and Julia Cox.
Ed is survived by his wife of 17 years, Catherine Biel, his children, Michael Frey, Greg Dupuis (Larisa), Patrick Dupuis (Selena Rosa) and Kevin Dupuis (Cameron Patricio), and his grandchildren, Morgan Rupert and Sloan Dupuis. He is also survived by his siblings, Sam Cox, Vicki Rodgers (Randy) and Bonnie Cox, and his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ed to edf.org
to support the environment.
Email condolences to the family at leefuneralservices@comcast.net.
Ed Kaelin III,
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Hollyleefuneralservice.com