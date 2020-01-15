Home

Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Star of The Sea Church
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Edward J. Holden III Obituary
Edward J. Holden III of Pemberton died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. He was 82.

The visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., Long Branch, N.J., followed by a 12 p.m. Mass at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport, N.J.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the New Jersey State FOP (Fraternal Order of Police), 108 West State St., Trenton, NJ 08608.

Letters of condolence may be sent through the funeral home's web site listed below.

Damiano Funeral Home,

Long Branch, N.J.

www.damianofuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 15, 2020
