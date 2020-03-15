Home

Edward J. Newland Obituary
Edward J. Newland passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was 68.

He was born in Plainfield, N.J., and had resided in Bordentown, N.J. for the past 26 years.

Ed found much enjoyment in gardening, vacations at the beach, family barbecues and most of all sharing special times with his sons.

Ed is survived by his loving wife Faith and his two sons Zachary and Trevor.

Services and interment will be private.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
