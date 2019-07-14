|
Edward J. Orfe Sr. passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 84 years old.
He was born and raised in Riverside and was a graduate of St. Peter's School and Camden Catholic.
Before retiring he worked for the A & P and later for Donio's Produce.
He loved camping with family and friends. He also loved his sports and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan.
Ed managed to be involved in just about everything within the community; from coaching Little League to being a member of the Delran Township County Committee, the Delran Sewage Authority (12 years), VFW, Polish American Club, and Burlington County Board of Elections. Not only was he a member of the Delran Fire Co. (61 years), but a past-president as well.
Having always had a fondness for airplanes, his later years found him enjoying reading about World War II airplanes, listening to old songs, watching the ponies race, tossing horse shoes and watching NASCAR.
Friday nights were for hanging with his nieces, Meredee and Nanci, and catching an occasional beer with his nephew, George.
Ed is survived by his wife for 65 years, Jane, his daughter, Lisa Philipp (Scott), and grandchildren, Justin Kruithof (Erica), Brahm Philipp, Guinnevere Philipp and Keelyn Hardy. He is also survived by his great-grandson, Emerson Kruithof.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Edward J. Orfe Jr. and Steven M. Orfe.
Ed wanted to be remembered as a gentleman and a gentle man. He was both well-known and greatly respected in his community because of these traits. The community will miss him as much as his family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside, where there will be a time of reflection from 8 to 8:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
