Edward J. Porr Jr., a resident of Marlton, Hainesport, and Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was 85.
Born in Bayonne, Mr. Porr was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was an Engineer on McGuire Air Force Base for many years. He later was an Associate at the Alaimo Group in Mount Holly and was the township Engineer for several local towns in the South Jersey area.
Ed was a longtime member of Easton Bible Church and previously the First Baptist Church of Mount Holly and volunteered in various roles in both churches. Ed enjoyed fishing, boating, and the beach.
The husband of the late Ruth, Edward is survived by three daughters, Charlene Ruth Williams (Larry) of Hainesport, Laura J. Pagenkopf (John) of Long Beach Township, N.J., and Lisa Joy Perks (Bill) of Hainesport; a son, Edward J. Porr III of Mount Holly; 10 grandchildren, Derek, Keith, Lee (Anna), Dale (Tim), Drew (Courtney), Brett, Trevor, Katherine, Edward IV, and Jenna; and two great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Easton Bible Church, 2407 Fostertown Rd., Hainesport, NJ 08036. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church.
Contributions in Edward's name may be made to Easton Bible Church at the address above.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 10, 2019