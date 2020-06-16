Edward J. VanSciver of Burlington, N.J. passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Virtua Hospital, Willingboro. He was 82.
Born and raised in Burlington, he lived in Bristol Borough and Fairless Hills, Pa. before moving back to Burlington.
Edward was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who worked for Rohm and Haas Chemical Co. in Bristol for 34 years and retired in 1998. He was a volunteer fireman and auxiliary fire police in Bristol and Fairless Hills. Edward was involved in many church leadership positions over his life, and was currently a member of the Fountain of Life Center.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Clara and John VanSciver, his father, Edward M. VanSciver, and stepmother, Alma Z. VanSciver, he is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Isabelle H. (Ferri) VanSciver, and his children, Gwendolyn C. McCreary (Thomas) and Nichol R. Gee (Adam). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, A. Alexander, Edison N., Isaac A. and Olivia G., as well as extended family and dear friends.
A walkthrough viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 (today), at the Fountain of Life Center, corner of Columbus and Old York Roads, Florence Township. All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Interment will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover.
Donations in Edward's name may be sent to Hope Alive Ministries, P.O. Box 964, Medford, NJ 08055, or online at hopealivesolace.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 16, 2020.