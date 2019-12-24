|
|
Edward J. Barrett of Robbinsville, N.J., formerly of Bordentown, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan from 1957 to 1963. Edward worked as a machinist at U.S. Pipe in Burlington and Yates Industries in Bordentown. In the 1970s and 80s, he coached his children's softball, basketball, and soccer teams in the Bordentown community leagues.
Edward enjoyed fishing and crabbing. He was a member of the Slovak Club of Roebling and the Democratic Club of Trenton, where he enjoyed playing cards.
Edward is survived by his daughters, Sugene Pendle (Richard), Deborah Barrett, and Michelle Sahol (Thomas); his grandchildren, Sherry Anderson, Richard Pendle, Kelly Baduske, Stephanie Baldorossi, and Trevor Sahol; nine great-grandchildren; and his former wife and lifelong partner, Sumiko Barrett.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center online at deborahfoundation.org/donate.
Condolences for the family may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Huber-Moore Funeral Home,
Bordentown
huberfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 24, 2019