Edward L. Herron Jr., affectionately known as "Red" to those who knew and loved him, passed away peacefully at his home in Cinnaminson, N.J. with his family by his side. He was 90.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. to the late Edward and Henrietta Herron, Red was the beloved husband for 66 years to Ida Theresa (McCabe) Herron; the cherished father of John Edward "Jack", Therese Ann Barry and husband, Joe, Michael James and Marci, Gary Leonard and Karen, Steven Arch and Cheryl, Joseph Robert and Danelle; the devoted grandfather of Kristen (Barry) Rogers and husband, Tim, Patrick and Katie Barry, Sammie Jo and Allie Herron, Skylar and wife, Kait, Avery and Shannyn Herron, Noelle and Chloe Herron, Casey and Carly Herron; loving great grandfather of Teagan Herron and Remi Grey Rogers; and the brother of Arch James Herron.
Red was a veteran who served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.
He spent his working life in the trucking industry as a terminal manager and freight agent, associating with several companies, but finishing with Myles Transportation in Cinnaminson, N.J., where he made many lifelong friends. Additionally, Red served on the board of trustees for Lakeview Memorial Cemetery and leaves cherished friends there as well.
Red was lifelong sports fanatic. After his wife "Terry", baseball was his passion. While graduating from Pittsburgh University he pitched for their baseball team as well as for the United States Army team while stationed in San Antonio, Texas. In 1961 he brought that passion for the game to Southern New Jersey and Cinnaminson Township. He established successful teams based in Cinnaminson in the old Riverfront Baseball League as well as in the Rancocas Valley Baseball League. His many years as a manager and league officer were capped with his induction into the South Jersey Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005. Of more consequence were his 60 years of associations and fellowship with coaches, players, umpires and fans who could count on seeing "Reds" at ballparks and diamonds throughout South Jersey. Most important were his "second family" of players who could always rely on his friendship at the ballpark and in life.
Services for Red will be held privately.
Please feel free to leave memories and condolences for the family by visiting Red's page at the funeral home's web site below.
In lieu of flowers, please feel welcome to donate to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, samaritannj.org in Red's name.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 25, 2020