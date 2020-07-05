Edward L. Hicks Sr. of Mount Holly passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was 85.
Son of the late Raymond and Arthea Hicks, Edward was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on Sept. 8, 1934. At the age of 18, Edward joined the United States Air Force, where he honorably served his country for over 20 years.
Once he retired from the Air Force, Edward worked as a Computer Programmer for N.A.F.E.C. Edward was an extremely hard worker, always having at least two jobs for 25 years. When Edward was not working, he loved cars, as well as working in his yard and his garden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marie Hicks, his son, Edward L. Hicks Jr., his sister, Carol Marie Hicks, as well as various other relatives.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held following the service at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's name to the University of Pennsylvania Medicine Department of Oncology at www.pennmedicine.org/giving
