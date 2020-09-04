Edward L. Pietras of Mickleton passed away Tuesday September 1, 2020 into God's loving care at his home, surrounded by his family.He was born in Atlanta, GA, grew up in Burlington, N.J. and for the last 40 years resided in Mickleton, N.J. A graduate of Burlington City High School, Ed was employed for 35 years by PSE&G, first at the Burlington plant and then at the Salem Nuclear Plant until his retirement. He honorably served his country as a military policeman in the Army in Okinawa, Japan and Ft. Hancock, N.J. during the Vietnam War.Ed was the son of Jenelle (Echols) and Leon Pietras. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Kathleen (Lanish) Pietras, his daughter Natalie Pietras and son Mark Pietras, along with six grandchildren; Joshua and Abigail Cook, and Mark, Jr., Alexandria, Madison and EzraPietras. He also leaves behind his sister Debbie (Richard) Dallmann, niece Brianna (Edward) Hanekom and nephew Zachary Marshall. Ed was an avid follower of thoroughbred horses and followed them with a passion. He loved his summer trips to Saratoga Springs. A walkthrough visitation for Ed will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington.Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Odd Fellows Cemetery Mausoleum, Rt. 130 and Beverly Road., Burlington. Masks and social distancing must be observed for all events. Messages of sympathy may be sent to his family through the website below.Page Funeral Home