Edward M. Haines passed away at home on Sept. 18, 2019. He was 73 years old.

Born in Mt. Holly, Edward was a resident of Delran since 1980. He was a Navy veteran, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Edward was employed at John Martin, Architect in Riverton for many years, retiring in 2017. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed anything that was involved with computers.

Beloved son of the late Edward Gauntt and adoptive parents, Walter and Mildred Haines. Dear brother of Mark "Rick" Gauntt (Linda), Sharon Kilbride, Walter Haines (Jeannie), Florence Haines, Sharon Leaf, Harry Haines and the late Frank Gauntt, Allen Haines and Brenda Haines. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Service Saturday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 3, 2019
