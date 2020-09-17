Edward R. Stickel Jr., age 81 years, a lifelong resident of Delanco, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Harmony Village, Moorestown.



He was a 1956 graduate of Palmyra High School, where he played football. He also was a 1960 graduate of Delaware Valley College, Doylestown, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. Ed also received his Master's degree from Glassboro State College. After college he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Marines.



Ed was a retired Biology teacher from Palmyra H.S. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a member of the South Park Hunting Club. Ed was a former Palmyra H.S. Freshman football coach and youth league baseball umpire.



He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Sousa), devoted father of Julia K. Megee and husband, Russell, of Edgewater Park, dear grandfather of Jamie and Connor Megee, brother of Carol Rudolph and husband, Charles, Louis Stickel and wife, Erica, and Richard C. Stickel. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.



Graveside services were held privately at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



