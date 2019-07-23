|
Edward W. Leonard Jr. of Manahawkin, N.J., formerly of Burlington, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 67.
Ed was raised in Burlington and graduated from Burlington City High School. He served in the United States Air Force and spent many years helping to run the family business, Wedgewood Farms Restaurant. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Union Local 701.
Ed loved music and making pizza and was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be remembered by his family and friends as kind-hearted and fun. His warmth and smile will be missed.
He was the son of the late Edward and Helen (Cugliotta) Leonard; the husband of Gail (Pstrak), formerly of Burlington; father of Joseph Ondusko (Stacey), formerly of Burlington; and grandfather of Violet and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Mann and her husband, Howard; his niece and goddaughter, Heather Buzick and her husband, Alex; his great nephews, George and Charlie, all of Burlington; his special sister-in-law, Karla Pstrak and niece, Leah Lawrence; as well as Kathy Pstrak (Jeff), Nannette Messineo and sons, Justin and Alex, and several other relatives.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Grace Calvary Church, 1902 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, N.J. A private burial will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name can be made to the National .
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019