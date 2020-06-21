Edward W. Miller Jr., of Pemberton, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 13, 2020. He was 94.



Born on Jan. 22, 1926 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to the late Edward Sr. and Jessie Miller. At the age of 16, Edward enlisted into the Navy and was a member of the Veterans of Underage Military service.



Edward served eight years in the Navy and 22 years in the Air Force, where he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant E-8. Through out his long military career Edward served his country proudly during WWII, the Korean War, and two tours of duty in Vietnam.



Edward was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 294, as well as a lifetime member of the VFW in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He was also a member of the Avalon, Broomall and Greater Kensington string bands.



Edward is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lucille M. (Guyotte) Miller, his children Sandy (Sal) Casile, Randall Miller, James (Karen) Miller, Edward (Deb) Miller, Deborah (Gary) Pool, Lynn (Joe) Belsh, Marie (David) Gardner, and Dorothy (Brian) Martin, as well as 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



Relatives and friends may attend Edward's visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday July 10, 2020 at the Cookstown Methodist Church 15 Main Street, Cookstown NJ 08511. Services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. Interment and Military Honors will be held at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.



Due to COVID-19, we are advising funeral guest to please adhere to social distancing guidelines as well as wearing a face mask.



Perinchief Chapels,



Mt. Holly, N.J.



