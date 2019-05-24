|
Edwin Leroy Harvey of Ridgeway, Virginia, formerly of Browns Mills, age 77 years, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home.
He was a lifelong resident of Browns Mills and a 1960 graduate of Pemberton Twp. High School. Ed served honorably in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 until 1967.
Ed worked as a professional Fire Fighter for the Frankford Arsenal, Philadelphia, and the Naval Air Propulsion Center, Ewing, where he served 30 years under U.S. Civil Service. He was the former Fire Chief and exempt member of the Browns Mills Fire Co. # 1 and former member of the Browns Mills Emergency Squad.
He was a member of the Browns Mills Senior Center and the Browns Mills United Methodist Church.
Ed was the beloved father of Margaret "Peg" Schnyer and husband, Tracy, of Collingswood, grandfather of Christina and Ashley Schnyer, great grandfather of Aria, and brother of Dorothy Cerra and Robert Harvey, both of Browns Mills.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, where his funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM. Interment with Air Force honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arrneytown, Pemberton Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown Mills Fire Co. # 1.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 24, 2019