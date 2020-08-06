1/
Edythe F. Tano
Edythe F. Tano (Williams) of Mt. Laurel passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday July 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Home, Cherry Hill. She was 81.

She born in Merchantville and was raised in Camden before moving to Cinnaminson, Moorestown and Mt. Laurel.

She retired as a sales clerk from the Lord and Taylor Store in Moorestown after many years of service.

She enjoyed shopping, fine dining, and going to the beach with her sisters. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Martha Williams, and her sister Minny Baker, she is survived by her sons, Jeff Tano (Adeline), Eugene Tano Jr. (Darcell) and a daughter Teresa Tano. She also leaves behind her grandchild Arielle Tano and brothers Albert "Bud" Williams Jr., Mike Wiliams and Steve Williams, and her sister Ann Thompson. She also will be missed by her former husband Eugene Tano as well as extended family and dear friends.

A Walkthrough visitation with social distancing and masks will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday August 8,2020 at the Dennison - McGee Funeral Home, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington where her memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Bethel Memorial Park, Pennsauken. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison McGee Funeral Home

www.dennisonfh.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Dennison-McGee Funeral Home
AUG
8
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Dennison-McGee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dennison-McGee Funeral Home
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-4567
