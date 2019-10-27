|
|
Eileen M. Heffner (Murphy) of Tabernacle passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Wall. She was 80.
Eileen was born and raised in West Orange, N.J., graduated from Our Lady of the Valley High School, and received her college degree in English from Caldwell College. She was a devoted teacher for over 30 years before retiring from the Pemberton Boro School in 2004, and had resided in Tabernacle for over 40 years. She was a member of the Holy Eucharist Parish in Tabernacle, N.J.
Eileen was an avid traveler, enjoying many varied adventures, from Alaska and America's National Parks, to Europe and the Middle East. She enjoyed time in the garden, and had a great appreciation for all living things, especially the flora and fauna native to New Jersey.
Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Eleanor Murphy (O'Brien). Surviving are her devoted daughters Elizabeth Beres, husband Orin, and stepson Ethan of Bordentown, and Susan Heffner of Spring Lake, her sister Kathleen Dowd and husband Christopher of Wilmington, Del. and her brother Robert Murphy and wife Mary of Melbourne Village, Fla., and many cousins, nieces and a nephew, and many great nieces and great nephew.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine's RC Church, 215 Essex, Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Please go directly to the Church on Saturday. No procession from the Funeral Home prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, 17 Pemberton Rd., Southampton Twp., NJ 08088.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit the website below.
O'Brien Funeral Home
www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019