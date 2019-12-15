|
Eileen M. Watson (McDonnell) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec.11, 2019. She was 80.
Born in Staten Island, NY, she was a resident of Delran for the last 52 years.
Beloved wife of 52 years to Thomas F. Watson. Loving mother of Bryan (Debra) Watson, Cindy Binnig and John (Kim) Watson.
Grandmother of Bryan, Jr., Matthew, Erika, Joey, Samantha, Melissa, Becca and Jude. Great grandmother of Abel, Jase, Luke and Kenzi.
Sister of Kate Fitzpatrick, Thomas Fitzpatrick, Jackie LeMieux, Marie (Randy) Shadle, the late Bernard McDonnell and the late Robert McDonnell.
Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eileen was the owner along with her husband, Tom, of A-1 Appliance in Delran since 1959.
She enjoyed traveling to the casino, cookies and especially spending time with her family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 to11:30 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.
Her Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will take place at Monument Cemetery, Edgewater Park, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
