Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
42 W. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen O'Dea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen P. O'Dea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen P. O'Dea Obituary
Eileen P. (Mooney) O'Dea died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 82.

Eileen was born and raised in New York City, N.Y. She was the wife of the late Martin, and mother of Richard O'Dea (Cathy), Maura Garvey, Eileen Burke (Redmond) and Martin O'Dea (Von). She is also survived by her sister, Joanie Santulli, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, N.J. The visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St., Moorestown. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , South Jersey Regional Office, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Lewis Funeral Home,

Moorestown

lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now