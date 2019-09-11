|
|
Eileen P. (Mooney) O'Dea died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 82.
Eileen was born and raised in New York City, N.Y. She was the wife of the late Martin, and mother of Richard O'Dea (Cathy), Maura Garvey, Eileen Burke (Redmond) and Martin O'Dea (Von). She is also survived by her sister, Joanie Santulli, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, N.J. The visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St., Moorestown. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , South Jersey Regional Office, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
Lewis Funeral Home,
Moorestown
lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 11, 2019