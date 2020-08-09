Eileen Wojie

Eileen (Rider) Wojie went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug 8, 2020.Born in Mount Holly, and raised in Riverside, Eileen married her high school sweetheart, Joseph T Wojie, in 1968. They went on to have two beautiful children, a son, Joseph Jr. and a daughter, Tara.After becoming "empty nesters", Eileen and Joe retired to Lake Ariel, Pa., to live out their life in nature.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Rinehart of South Carolina; and her parents, George F. and Virginia Rider.Eileen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph T Wojie; her son, Joseph D. Wojie and his wife, Diana, of Palmyra; brother and best friend, George K. Rider of Riverside; grandchildren, Rachel and John Rinehart of Savannah, Ga., Lily Wojie of Palmyra; brother, Kyle, and sister, Jaqueline; and many family members and life-long friends.A visitation for Eileen will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Interment will take place in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.Weber Funeral Home,112 Broad St.Riverton