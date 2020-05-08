|
|
Elaine Sue Male of Willingboro, N.J., born Jan. 6, 1936, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Elaine lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother to three children, a caring sister to four siblings, a wife to her late ex-husband, Winton, grandmother of seven and a friend to many.
She enjoyed gardening, playing piano and singing during her spare time. She most of all loved being a mother and spending time with family.
Funeral services will be kept private and for immediate family only.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name directly to mitocure.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2020