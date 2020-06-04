Elane Sarah (Carr) Mullen of Burlington passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Monday, June 1, 2020, at home. She was 92.
She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Beverly and then in Burlington Township, where she settled in 1959 to raise her family.
Elane was a homemaker who was strong willed with a soft heart. In her later years she worked for Burlington Township Middle School as a custodian.
She was an animal lover and loved doing puzzles. She was kind and considerate, donated to her favorite charities, and never forgot a birthday or special days for those she loved.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Mullen Sr., Elane is survived by her children, Elane Graham (Norman), Cynthia Smith (the late Hank), and William Mullen Jr. (Charlene). She also leaves behind five grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren, as well as extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Elane's name may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 West Front St.,
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.