Elda Carnivale was called home into the Loving Arms of the Lord on May 27, 2020.Elda was born Feb. 6, 1943 in Capracotta, Italy.She was preceded in death by her father Vincenzo and mother Antonia (DiBucci) DiLullo, her sister Enza (DiLullo) and husband Gino Caparsio, and her nephew Enzo DuLullo.Elda is survived by her husband of 52 years, John A. Carnivale and their children: Antoinette Carnivale, Gina (Robert) Cox, John A. Carnivale, Jr. and her four grandchildren who she loved so dearly: Brittany Carnivale, Alexis Cox, Antonio and Alexandra Anna Carnivale; her brother Giavoni (Maria) DiLullo, brothers in law: Anthony (Jane) Carnivale, William (Karen) Carnivale.She is also survived by her loving and caring nephews, nieces and cousins from America and Italy.Elda was employed by Burlington Coat Factory, NADE Auto Auction and St. Joseph's School in Beverly, then she became a permanent housewife. Elda was an exceptional cook and seamstress. There was not a thing Elda would not try to do, including yardwork and house repairs. She had a love for traveling and going back to Italy and the Jersey Shore.She will be missed dearly and deeply by her family and friends. Due to current restrictions, a private family ceremony will be held with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Paul's School, 250 James Street, Burlington, NJ 08016 would be appreciated by her family. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the website below.