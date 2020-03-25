|
|
Eleanor Barraclough beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of Lumberton passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cooper Hospital in Camden. She was 83.
Born in Trenton to the late Reverend Paul and Isabel Myers. Eleanor was a longtime area resident and was a retired kindergarten teacher at Holy Assumption School for over 30 years
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly and also active at Fellowship Alliance Church in Medford.
Eleanor was devoted and committed to serving her family, church and friends with great joy. She loved the beach and traveling with her family.
The wife of the late Herbert O. Barraclough and the grandmother of the late Shaun Kennedy, she is survived by four daughters: Paula (William) McFarland, Carla (Mark) Haines, Marla (Daniel) Kennedy, and Rhonda (Pat) Leone, Stepdaughter Donna (Charles) Casey, and stepson George Barraclough, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; the sister of the late Samuel (Joan) Myers and the Aunt of the late Ronald Myers she is also survived by her brother Howard Myers and nephew Gary (Donna) Myers.
Unfortunately, due to the virus, funeral services and burial in BGWCD Veterans Cemetery will be held privately. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date
Contributions in her memory may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly (Community lunch program) or Fellowship Alliance Church in Medford (Youth ministries).
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 25, 2020