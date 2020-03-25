Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Barraclough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Barraclough


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Barraclough Obituary
Eleanor Barraclough beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of Lumberton passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cooper Hospital in Camden. She was 83.

Born in Trenton to the late Reverend Paul and Isabel Myers. Eleanor was a longtime area resident and was a retired kindergarten teacher at Holy Assumption School for over 30 years

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Holly and also active at Fellowship Alliance Church in Medford.

Eleanor was devoted and committed to serving her family, church and friends with great joy. She loved the beach and traveling with her family.

The wife of the late Herbert O. Barraclough and the grandmother of the late Shaun Kennedy, she is survived by four daughters: Paula (William) McFarland, Carla (Mark) Haines, Marla (Daniel) Kennedy, and Rhonda (Pat) Leone, Stepdaughter Donna (Charles) Casey, and stepson George Barraclough, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; the sister of the late Samuel (Joan) Myers and the Aunt of the late Ronald Myers she is also survived by her brother Howard Myers and nephew Gary (Donna) Myers.

Unfortunately, due to the virus, funeral services and burial in BGWCD Veterans Cemetery will be held privately. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date

Contributions in her memory may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Mount Holly (Community lunch program) or Fellowship Alliance Church in Medford (Youth ministries).

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now