Eleanor Bingaman of Rancocas Woods, N.J. passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was 83.
Mrs. Bingaman was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. before moving to Rancocas Woods.
She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Bingaman, Cynthia DiSantis, and Janine Delany; her sons, Matthew Bingaman and Paul Bingaman; and her sister, Mary Maddaloni. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, N.J. Interment will be held privately.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019