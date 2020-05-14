|
The family of Eleanor Cugliotta-DeSanctis regrets to announce her passing on Monday, May 11 at Samaritan Hospice, Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.
Eleanor was a long-time resident of Delanco and a parishioner of Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph Church in Beverly. Her faith and prayer life sustained her throughout her life.
Born May 13, 1933, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Matalena and Abramo Tomasetti. She was preceded in death by her late brothers Anthony, Pat, baby brother John, Joseph, Henry and her late sisters Anna Tulli, Adeline Stachiotti, Emma Matarese, and Louise Yacona.
Eleanor grew up in Burlington, where she graduated from Burlington City High School, the Class of 1951.
After graduation she enjoyed reminiscing and planning class reunions with fellow alumni. Before and during her marriage Eleanor worked as a secretary. In later years she enjoyed working as a hostess at the Golden Dawn Diner in Edgewater Park.
Eleanor was the wife of the late Jacob "Jake" Cugliotta, Sr., and the late John DeSanctis. She was the loving and devoted mother to her beloved, late son Jacob "Jay" Cugliotta, Jr.
She is survived by her grandson Jacob and his wife Paige, her sister Angeline Calderone, sister-in-law Grace Tomasetti and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge the care and attention given to Eleanor from special nephews Sammy Calderone and Louis Stachiotti.
The family extends its appreciation and gratitude to the skilled, dedicated and compassionate staff of Samaritan Hospice. A special thank you to Father Michael Dunn for visiting Eleanor and offering consolation at this time.
Due to the current Pandemic, a Memorial Mass in her memory will be celebrated at a later date. A private burial will be held by her family . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the website below.
