Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
Eleanor Dudley

Eleanor Dudley Obituary
Eleanor R. Dudley of Delran passed away Oct. 19, 2019 at Aspen Hills in Pemberton Twp. She was 55.

Eleanor was born in Hammonton, N.J. and had been living in Delran at the time of her passing.

She enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Eleanor was a very loving and caring person who will be deeply missed by all.

Eleanor is survived by three siblings: William Dudley (Jocelyn), Norman Dudley (Doris Beebe) and Ronald Dudley; four nieces, four nephews and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Clara Dudley; and her brother Charles Dudley.

His viewing will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by his funeral service at 8 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 29 at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mt. Holly. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Email condolences to the family at the website listed below. Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home, Mt. Holly.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
