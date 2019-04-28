|
Eleanor J. Dunfee (Janney) of Rancocas, N.J., passed peacefully March 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 25, 1935, to Frances and Ernest Janney.
For 49 years, Teacher Nora touched the lives of hundreds of children as headmistress of Rancocas Friends Nursery school. She was a lifetime member of Rancocas Friends Meeting and an active member of the Civic and Historical Societies. A self-taught watercolor artist, her favorite subjects were the homes of Rancocas and her beloved LBI.
Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and siblings, Billy, Ernest, Ruth, Emily and Margaret.
She is survived by her fiancé, Ross Van Ness Bayer; sister, Frances Ventola; sister-in-law, Missy Janney; brother- in-law, Larry Dunfee; son, Chip (Keiren); daughter, Sara; and daughter, Fran (Jeff). She was the cherished Mom Mom to Shane, Owen, McKenna, Cameron, Hunter and Alexander.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 4, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Memorial Service is at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Rancocas Friends Meetinghouse, 201 Main St., Rancocas. Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019