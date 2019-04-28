Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Rancocas Friends Meetinghouse
201 Main St
Rancocas, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Dunfee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor J. Dunfee


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eleanor J. Dunfee Obituary
Eleanor J. Dunfee (Janney) of Rancocas, N.J., passed peacefully March 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 25, 1935, to Frances and Ernest Janney.

For 49 years, Teacher Nora touched the lives of hundreds of children as headmistress of Rancocas Friends Nursery school. She was a lifetime member of Rancocas Friends Meeting and an active member of the Civic and Historical Societies. A self-taught watercolor artist, her favorite subjects were the homes of Rancocas and her beloved LBI.

Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and siblings, Billy, Ernest, Ruth, Emily and Margaret.

She is survived by her fiancé, Ross Van Ness Bayer; sister, Frances Ventola; sister-in-law, Missy Janney; brother- in-law, Larry Dunfee; son, Chip (Keiren); daughter, Sara; and daughter, Fran (Jeff). She was the cherished Mom Mom to Shane, Owen, McKenna, Cameron, Hunter and Alexander.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. May 4, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mt. Holly. Memorial Service is at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Rancocas Friends Meetinghouse, 201 Main St., Rancocas. Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now