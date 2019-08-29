|
|
Eleanor L. Thompson passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was 94.
Eleanor was born in Philadelphia, Pa. and graduated from Olney High School. She lived in Burlington and resided in Florida and Wilmington, N.C. before returning to Burlington to be near her family and her many friends at the Burlington Manor.
Her beautiful works of knitting and quilting have been enjoyed and cherished by many.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Thompson; her son, Richard; infant son, Joseph; and her sister, Irma.
She is survived by her sons, Robert and his wife, Catherine, and James and his wife, Dawn, her grandchildren, Erin (Eric), Philip (Jessica), Caitlin (Andrew), Dr. Mary (Michael), Nancy (Jon), and Lorraine, and nine great grandchildren.
Eleanor was a charter member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Burlington. She was an active volunteer with the National Federation of the Blind and the Salvation Army.
The viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with a prayer service to follow on Friday morning at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Interment will follow at Beverly National Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Federation of the Blind of New Jersey, 254 Spruce St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003-3644, www.nfb.org.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 29, 2019