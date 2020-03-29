Home

Eleanor (Powell) Stellwag of Delran passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was 87.

Eleanor was the devoted wife of the late Andrew M. Stellwag Sr.; beloved mother of Andrew Stellwag Jr. (Christine Lammers), Joseph Stellwag (Helen), Lawrence Stellwag (Denise), Dawn Gorbe (Ronald), and Beverly Russell (Joseph). She also is survived by her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Eleanor and her husband, Andy, along with their five children, owned and operated Moorestown Gardens Corp., Moorestown and Delran, and Stellwag's Hidden Acres Farm, Inc., Delran.

Family was always her top priority and she especially loved hosting holiday celebrations and family game nights for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

DUE TO THE PRESENT HEALTH CONCERNS the funeral and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
