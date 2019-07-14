|
|
Eleanore F. (Bonatz) Travia of Edgewater Park passed away into God's loving and eternal care Monday, July 8, 2019, at home. She was 76.
Born in Mount Holly, she was raised in Florence, before moving to Willingboro.
Eleanore graduated from Florence High School, Class of 1960.
She worked hard all her life as the owner of Illusions Bar in Florence for more than 30 years.
Blessed with an outgoing personality, she was a strong, independent woman who always she did what she thought was right. She dedicated her life to her family. She was an animal lover and supported Fund for Food for stray dogs.
Preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Irene Bonatz, she survived by her son, Todd Travia (Kara); her grandchildren, Carter Wight Travia, Cole Brennan Travia, and Grace Hamilton Travia; and many dear friends.
In keeping with Eleanore's wishes, no services are planned.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home Web site listed below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 West Front St.
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 14, 2019