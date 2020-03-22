|
Elizabeth A. Cianflone, formerly of the Leisuretowne section of Southampton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Powerback Rehab, Voorhees, N.J. She was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she resided in Southampton for 21 years, before moving to Shamong, N.J., to be with her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Robin. Elizabeth was a member of the Medford Lakes Country Club, and was an avid bridge player. She also enjoyed knitting, reading and Sudoku
Wife of the late John Cianflone; mother of the late Carol Cianflone and Linda Shaw (Ed Shaw); she is survived by her two sons, Charles Harker (Robin), and John Cianflone; two daughters, Ann Reardon (Rick), and Elizabeth Wanko (Chuck); six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Indian Mills EMS, 48 Willow Grove Rd., Shamong, NJ 08088; or to T.O.U.C.H., 202 N. Plymouth Ct., Southampton, NJ 08088.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020