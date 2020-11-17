Elizabeth A. Honeycutt (nee Drayton) of Mt. Holly, NJ passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 53 years.
Beloved wife of Forrest D. Honeycutt, Jr. Loving mother of Carol Ann Drayton of Mt. Holly, NJ and Forrest D. Honeycutt III of Mt. Holly, NJ. Dear grandmother of Halayna-Rose Sayden Honeycutt, Carol Ann's children Ray Ray Jeneske Honeycutt and Bella Honeycutt. Loving niece of Edith Drayton (Raymond Jupin) of Eastampton, NJ.
Elizabeth helped create the food pantry in her town and was known for always helping someone. She was a good hearted person who was always there for you when you needed her. She will be sadly missed.
Services for Elizabeth were private.
Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home, Mt. Holly.