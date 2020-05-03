Home

Elizabeth A. Massey

Elizabeth A. Massey Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Foulk) Massey of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 93.

Mrs. Massey was born and raised in Marlton, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel 62 years ago. Betty worked as a department manager for Boscov's Department Store and enjoyed reading and doing puzzles in her leisure.

Betty's world revolved around her family and especially relished in hearing about all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.

Betty was preceded in death by her spouse, Kenneth Massey, her daughter, Gini McDowel, and grandson, David John.

She is survived by her children, Paul Massey, Charles Massey (Georganne), David Massey (Patty), and Dale Uzleber (Steve); siblings, Tic and Joe Foulk; grandchildren, Wayne, Danny, Anthony, Kevin, Eric, Sean, Ian, Thomas, Steven, Michael, and Kayla; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Out of concern for public safety, funeral arrangements will be private.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020
