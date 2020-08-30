1/
Elizabeth Ann Walker
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Keeley) Walker passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by friends and family.

She was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa., the youngest of two children. Her father was an electrician and mother a homemaker, as well as pulp writer for women's magazines.

Betty graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Liberal Arts and received her Master's from St. Joseph's in Accounting. She also studied at Rider College, attaining a teaching certificate in special education.

For many years she worked as a technical writer for the GE corporation as well as the Dupont Company. At Dupont, she was involved in editing documents for the Apollo project. In later years she worked as a technical writer for Seacor, part of the Day & Zimmerman corporation.

As a parent, Betty devoted herself to her children's education, particularly her daughter, Katie, who was born with down syndrome. She volunteered at all three of her children's schools, mostly in the libraries, and was an avid believer in both disability rights and women's rights. She was actively involved in her local garden club as well as the South Jersey Pan Hellenic organization. For many years Betty volunteered at the local polling station in her district and was also a devoted member of the parish and volunteer at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Medford, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Harry J. Walker, and her brother, Fred T. Keeley.

She is survived by her son, Thomas P. Walker of Philadelphia, her daughter, Kathryn Ann Walker of Medford, and her daughter, Wendy Ruth Walker and son-in-law, Warren D. Aftahi of Annapolis, Md. She is also survived by her beloved granddaughter, Madeline B. Aftahi, and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Down Syndrome Society: www.ndss.org.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
