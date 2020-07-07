Elizabeth C. Hodgson of Pemberton Borough passed away June 25, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Mt. Holly. She was 88.
Betsy was born in Lancaster, Pa. and had been a longtime resident of Pemberton Borough. She enjoyed quilting and was a longtime member of the "ladies quilters." Betsy wrote many articles for the Boro blotter, sold Avon for many years, was a Girl Scout cookie chairwoman and was a Sunday school teacher at the Pemberton Methodist Church. She was one of the founders of the Memorial Honor Roll for the the veterans in Pemberton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her son Brian and her grandson John.
Betsy is survived by three children: Sandra Barnstead (Ron), Cynthia Price (Jim) and Vince Hodgson; her grandchildren: Jennifer, Eric, Kyle, Sarah and Lauren; and her brother John Clark.
Graveside Services and Interment will be private.
